Mom penned her letters in ink in a precise and flowing cursive that never needed a correction. No White-Out. She knew what she was going to say before she put pen to paper. Never a hesitation in any sentence. Declarative. Certain. A truth and then another. A narrative plotted in her mind. She always had something to say. She chose her words.
She wrote her letters from the kitchen table at the old farmhouse late at night after all of her chores and running for the day were done. Just outside the window to the side yard was a rain gauge.
Her letters always began with a weather report. She was a farmer, after all.
A neighbor and classmate of mine from back then, Alex Krueger, is lying in a hospital bed in the burn unit at University Hospitals in Iowa City. So far, he is beating the odds. He suffered what many had thought would be fatal burns covering 47 percent of his body. Statistics said he had a 20 percent chance of surviving.
That was April.
Alex is a tough nut. He’s a Bagley boy, after all. Stubborn. Old school Republican. From north of the tracks, as I like to say, just like me.
When a spring wind played havoc with a controlled burn on one of his fields, Alex tried to create a fire line using a tiller. That did not work and the fire engulfed the cab of the tractor where he was at the wheel.
His injuries were to his torso, his arms, his back, his head and the inside of his mouth and upper esophagus. As he gasped for air, he swallowed fire.
The latest report from his two nieces is that a surgery a week ago Friday went better than expected. Doctors cleaned up and redid a graft of his own skin, upper thigh, on problem areas on his chest, back, right arm and right hand, left arm, and back of his head and neck. It was all held in place by skin staples. Alex complains about the staples. Understood.
Alex gets his farm reports typically in pictures. While he has been laid up, neighbors, as they do back home, prepared his fields and planted his crops. Alex was impressed, pleased and thankful when he saw the digital photos of corn and beans emerging from the soil, rows of green carving out sweeping, parallel patterns of rows across black, fertile soil. And while his prognosis has improved, he still faces a world of hurt and uncertainties.
Same with his crops.
Iowa, like much of the Midwest, has been experiencing drought conditions this summer. Some experts are comparing it to 1988. I am old enough to remember that drought, principally through my mother’s accounts. Experts said it was the worst in half a century at the time. My mother’s kitchen table dispatches that summer were disheartening. The drought destroyed 45 percent of the nation’s corn crop, much of it in Iowa, and most all of what my parents had planted. The losses statewide added up to more than $10 billion. Thousands of farmers were run out of business.
There would be no harvest celebration that season on the Cain farm, but the parents hung on. Still, the harvest, the annual reaping of all that you sow, the measure of a farmer’s success, was a hollow and humbling exercise that season. Mom was nervous and unsettled the entire summer – and she said as much in her letters. He rosary was never far. Failure has never been a word associated with my father. This was hard on them.
This summer, the middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low. Most everyone, town to farm, is hoping for a break in the weather.
Back home, another classmate reports, the corn was curling, a sign of stress. Meanwhile, water levels in rivers, including the Mississippi, are dipping and that, if a definitive trend, may be the most concerning news of all. Climate change is real and the folks who till the earth and run the river know as much. Because of dry conditions, barge traffic on the Upper Mississippi dropped below its 10-year average last year as parts of the river have seen record-low levels.
Mom, if she were alive, would have held a steady hand while putting pen to paper to share the news. Alex is just anxious to get out of the hospital and back out into the fields. He’s a farmer, after all.
