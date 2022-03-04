What goes around comes around, especially true, it seems, if it is a terrible piece of conservative legislation meant to tamp down on the teaching of race as it relates to our nation’s history and to blur rough spots in the image we all see, as individuals, in the mirror. Best to hide embarrassing warts and ugly truths about how our country came to be rather than, in a search for understanding, shine a light on what is true.
Studying history is to come to an understanding of who we were and how we have evolved – for the better, in most cases. It has never been about embarrassing one race or another who might be made to feel shame about what his or her ancestors did or did not do, by way of example, in the face of slavery, this nation’s original sin.
That is not the point of our history lessons. But that is what our Republican legislators and the conservative talk show echo chamber would have you believe.
In West Virginia this initiative goes by the name of the “Anti-Racism Act” and it is on its way to the House in these final days of the session, having passed the Senate, largely along party lines.
If the bill becomes law, instructors would not be able to teach that one race, ethnic group or sex is superior to another. Teachers would be prohibited from teaching that some groups are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive based on their race, ethnicity or sex. No longer would instruction be allowed to show that moral character is determined by those factors.
And, yet, here is the irony of it all. Anti-racism training in workplaces as well as schools is designed to teach people that no “race” is superior to another. But we all know – if we care to admit – that the myth of white supremacy has been fully baked into the cake of America and, as such, continues to shape unequal opportunities to learn and feel welcome in schools and society today.
West Virginia’s proposed law, like others around the country, is not about anti-racism. It is about the protection of certain “white” sensitivities.
Anti-racism strategies – not what our legislators are proposing – help us treat all human beings as valuable and equal. Anti-racism is a collective investment in the future of our children, all of our children, and encourages an examination and understanding of how we have traveled down this road just to get to where we stand today.
Not that it has always been that way, and our history is replete with examples of the abominable treatment – at the hands of white men – of Blacks, natives and other minorities including women.
But through an unfiltered lens, white people, too, can see – in a more contemporary example – that overpolicing does, in fact, lead to the killing of Black and brown human beings and that that is a human rights problem. We are all allowed to see and examine that Blacks are incarcerated at far higher proportions than whites – and encouraged to ask why is that? We will see the limits to opportunity and access for people of color denigrates the entire community of talent.
And, maybe, just maybe, we will understand that when we shortchange any one among us that we are, in fact, shortchanging all of society. As such, our search for what President Lincoln called our better angels will be further delayed.