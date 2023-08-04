If you have had trouble keeping up with all of the news surrounding our good ol’ boy governor who wants to be a U.S. senator when he grows up, let me bring you up to date on Big Jim.
First and foremost, his beloved English Bulldog, Babydog, has her own online store, now, peddling campaign T-shirts and coffee mugs with catchy little phrases like “Babydog demands Justice” and “Re-pup-lican for Justice” and “Paw-litical Strategist.”
Get it? Maybe more insipid than inspired but certain to raise a few bucks for her master’s campaign.
And, well, that’s pretty much it – unless you want to know about the affairs of our state, the governor’s personal businesses, civil suits and lawsuits and such, all of which has become public fodder because the governor doesn’t always – hardly ever, in fact – pay his bills on time, including taxes on scores of properties scattered about the coalfields.
And don’t be asking about any financial fixes for the starving soul of higher education or staffing solutions at the regional jails, or about the investigation into bad boy behavior among state troopers. The governor has nothing up his sleeve for a special session of the Legislature because that work is beneath him – or just too complicated. Hey, if it is not already apparent, Big Jim doesn’t work much at the job we elected him to, and he certainly is not working nights, as he once intimated he would do to get the job done for West Virginians. In fact, it’s hard telling exactly when he does work since he has denied public access to his office calendar.
Oh, yeah, there’s this little golf tournament this weekend at his Greenbrier Resort made possible by the bloody hand of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the ruthless greed of all involved.
Yes, the golfers playing the 54-hole tournament in White Sulphur Springs are competing for wads of dirty money. That wealth fund? That would be under the control of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – MBS to his good buddies – who concocted and ordered the gruesome plot back in 2018 that led to the murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a contributing columnist for the Washington Post, because, well, he had become critical of the government in Riyadh and he had to be silenced. So, yes, off with his head. Quite literally.
Saudi Arabia? That’s the country that harbored Osama bin Laden, mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks on our country.
So, yes, Jim Justice is doing business with the likes of MBS these days, patching up his resume for higher public office and trying to make a once fledgling golf tournament relevant – not that it ever was or ever will be.
But the whole sordid affair, in addition to his run for the Senate, puts an exclamation point of clarity on the governor’s insatiable desire for material gain, social status and access to big money players – if not absolute power.
Trouble is if Justice doesn’t spend just a little time with a policy book, becoming friendly and conversant with facts and fresh material on pressing subjects du jour, he’s going to sound unprepared, an embarrassment to our state and its people – us. Instead, he has chosen the easy way forward, reading tired and predictable scripts from the dated, yellowed and conservative pages of a Republican playbook.
Just the other day, bragging yet again about state revenues topping budget projections, he took all the credit despite, he said without any hint of irony, “the effects of Bidenomics at work with runaway inflation eating into West Virginians’ pockets.”
Well, first of all, in a report issued Friday, the U.S. economy continues to generate solid employment growth with American employers adding 187,000 jobs in July while lowering the unemployment rate to 3.5 percent – near a record low.
And secondly, via the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill alone, the state will receive somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.2 billion for broadband, bringing access to high-speed internet connection for 271,624 homes and small businesses in the state.
And no one died. No one got his head cut off. No one flew a plane into a building.
But have we heard a word of thanks from the governor?
No, but hey, Babydog sure is cute.
