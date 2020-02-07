THUMBS UP to Braden Daniels, a student at Victory Baptist Academy in Raleigh County, who earned a composite score of 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam – the highest score that can be received. Daniels is the son of Brandon and Janelle Daniels. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science. Fewer than half of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2019, only 4,879 out of nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
THUMBS UP to the decline in the number of fatal mining accidents in the U.S., reaching the lowest nationwide total ever recorded, according to the Department of Labor. Two dozen people died in mining accidents in 2019, among them 11 deaths in coal mines including four in West Virginia and four in Kentucky, according to data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration. Coal fatalities have dropped drastically over the last decade, in part due to a decline in Appalachian mining. Coal employment in that region, mostly concentrated in Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia, was nearly cut in half between 2011 and 2018. The lowest U.S. coal death total ever recorded was eight in 2016. While the lower number is good news – make no mistake – even one mining death is one too many.
THUMBS UP to a new roadside marker recognizing the legendary jazz singer and entertainer Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia Smith – nicknamed Bricktop for her striking red hair – that will be dedicated in Alderson Alumni Park at noon on Feb. 15. Smith was born in Alderson on Aug. 14, 1894, likely on the Monroe County side of Alderson above a restaurant which her mother, Hattie, ran in the historic business district. Her father, Tom Smith, ran a barbershop in town catering to white customers during those days of racial segregation. She left Alderson at the age of 4, following the death of her father, when her mother moved the family to Chicago, where Bricktop began her entertainment career. By the 1920s, she was also an entrepreneur, owning and operating jazz clubs in Paris, Biarritz, Rome and Mexico City.
THUMBS UP to FirstEnergy Foundation’s presenting $7,000 through the Hinton Area Foundation. Grant awards of $2,000 went to the Hinton Lions Club and $5,000 to the Summers County Public Library Bookmobile for the purchase of books. The FirstEnergy Foundation traditionally provides funding to support improving the vitality of communities and support key safety initiatives; promote local and regional economic development and revitalization efforts; support FirstEnergy employee community leadership and volunteer interests; advance an educated workforce by supporting professional development, literacy, and STEM initiatives; and promote diversity and inclusion initiatives.