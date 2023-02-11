When I was a teenager (30 years ago), I would go to the Greenbrier river and fish. The fishing was good. You could easily catch 30 fish in a day's time, if you wanted. I knew every honey hole from Wildwood Bridge to Wiggens Bridge. The fishing has greatly declined over the years. Now, you can go fish those same honey holes and you are lucky to catch 3 fish a day. I would like to see the WVDNR stock the Greenbrier river as well as test for contaminates in the water.
I have caught fish that had red pimples on them. Also, fish with small white worms stuck to them. Behind Willow Country Club, there is a thick sediment on the riverbed, it's not mud, it rolls up off the riverbed as you walk thru it.
Up the river, Pocahontas County, near Marlinton, they have their sewer treatment plant approximately 50 yards from the river. I'm sure that the way the Greenbrier floods, a lot of the waste is washed down the river. There's a water treatment plant in Talcott in Summers County. The people of the community use that water for cooking, bathing and cleaning. This is probably not sanitary.
West Virginia waterways are vital to our economy.
I would also like to see the WVDNR begin to stock native fish back in our river ways. I would love to see them stock flathead, channel cat, small mouth bass, rock bass, yellow catfish, bullhead cat, carp, suckers, crappie and perch. As West Virginians, we can't afford to let these problems keep going. If not, our children and their children will have nothing to look forward to.
Adam Romanello
Oak Hill, WV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.