I was delighted to read a letter to the editor criticizing Brandon Steele. I wrote a similar letter several months ago stating that every time Steele opens his mouth, something nonsensical comes out. He proved it recently by supporting a bill to weaken the authority of mining inspectors. Maybe, just maybe, people are seeing him for what he is – the worst legislator in the worst Legislature we have ever had.
Also, Mick Bates is making a fool of himself on his TV ads, proclaiming to be an avid Republican who espouses every conservative talking point ever uttered.
What were you a few months ago, Mick, when you were posing as a Democrat? Did you have an epiphany that changed you or were you just lying about being a Democrat?
In my opinion, Mick Bates is a deceiver. He ran as a Democrat and switched parties in midstream. Either he was lying then or he is lying now. You can’t have it both ways, Mick. Bates will say anything he thinks will get him elected. He has no loyalty to his constituents – only to himself.
How can you trust a man like this? He fooled the Democrats and he is trying to fool the Republicans.
Please stop voting for these self-absorbed phonies.
Tom Rapp
Beckley