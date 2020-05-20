Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.