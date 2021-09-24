In today’s newspaper, we present our 2021 Yearbook. One of our largest annual projects, Yearbook 2021 represents the hard work of our entire organization to bring readers a comprehensive look at our community and the people who make it work. This year, we thought it would be interesting to learn about the women leaders who are driving change and making a positive difference in Beckley and Raleigh County.
Reliable sources tell me that I am the first woman publisher of The Register-Herald. It is a distinction that is humbling and exciting. But for me, it is not a novel experience. Throughout my career I have had the pleasure and privilege of working for and with smart, intelligent, and compassionate women who led by example, nurtured talent, and were outstanding at their jobs.
As you read our profiles in Yearbook 2021, you’ll see how a group of women in the diverse fields of tourism, government, non-profit, agriculture, media, economic development, education and health care achieved their leadership roles, overcame challenges, and look to the future.
For me, the earliest and most influential forces were found close to home. My paternal grandmother quit school as a teenager to help support her family. Despite a lack of formal education, she was a voracious reader and had an unquenchable desire to learn.
Eventually, she worked in a lawyer’s office and before long was doing all of the work for probate filings. Even after retiring, she would often have a legal folder stuffed with papers and covered with columns of calculations in her elegant handwriting as she completed special projects for her former employers.
She read everything: biographies and autobiographies, political current events, novels, local, regional and national newspapers, and Star magazine. When questioned by my dad as to why she read that trash (Star magazine, not the New York Times, to be clear), she always replied, “Tommy, you have to read the trash to appreciate the good stuff.” By her example, she demonstrated that nothing was beyond learning or knowing if you made the effort.
My maternal grandmother was a teacher by trade. On the occasion of her 100th birthday, she was feted by countless people who told her she was their favorite. She was also a natural caretaker. Taking in boarders from the local university, she ended up being more than just a landlady; in many ways a surrogate mother. Years after her tenants had graduated and started their professional lives, she would receive cards, letters, and photos of their growing families.
When my mother was a young girl, my grandmother volunteered her home for a Fresh Air child. The program provided an opportunity for children living in New York City to spend a part of their summer in the country. Her young charge quickly became a third daughter and spent every summer after with my grandparents. Several years later, as Castro took over Cuba and families fled the small island, there was a need for host families to take in children until their parents were able to settle in the U.S. Needless to say, Grandma’s home was a welcome refuge for another young girl. You won’t be surprised that, to this day, the Fresh Air girl remains one of my mother’s best friends and the young girl from Cuba stays in regular contact through social media.
And then there is my mom. Before becoming a stay-at-home mom, she was hired at NASA. How many other people can say their mother had top secret government clearance? When my nieces and nephews were young and learned she had worked at the space agency, they would ask if she was an astronaut and, of course, she said, “yes!”
There can be no doubt that stay-at-home mom is a profoundly inadequate description of the scope and scale of the things she accomplished to create a loving home for her family of six, plus two dogs and various cats. Due to my dad’s frequent job transfers, she moved us across the country and from state to state many times: not only packing up house and home, but taking care of the minutia of health care, schooling, sports and hobbies in new communities. Remarkably, she did it seamlessly and almost always with a home-cooked dinner and plate of freshly baked cookies waiting for us.
Needless to say, I have been blessed beyond measure to have been loved by these amazing women and provided models for how to live a life well as a professional, a friend, and a mother. My advice to other women is simply this: Live as best you can with an open mind, generous spirit and loving heart.
— Tricia Johnston is publisher of The Register-Herald, Bluefield Daily Telegraph and Fairmont Times West Virginian.