Soon, very soon, hopefully before this letter is printed, one of the last five Communist nations in the world will fall. The same year I was born, Fidel Castro and his thugs overthrew the government of Cuba and then dictated over his island prison until his death 67 years later.
His brother took over for a few years and now this new guy, Miguel Diaz-Canel, vows to crush the current uprising of the people who just want to be free.
We are at a pivotal point here in our country right this minute because we have elected officials and influential organizations siding with the communist regime and blaming America for the state of the Cuban people. This is beyond belief and totally unacceptable. If we give credence to these warped opinions, we will set a new low standard in stupid that concerns me over the future of our country.
Unengaged, we listen to ignorant government officials make proclamations supporting the Cuban people’s right to protest. Hello! They don’t have a right to do anything. By standing in the street and shaking a fist for any reason, they literally risk their life.
We are so spoiled today, we seemingly don’t have a clue what our precious birthrights are, have any appreciation of how we got them and how we’ve kept them. We’ve got it so good we have to make up problems and whine about pinpricks. Is America perfect? Hell no. But compared to real evil, it’s not even close.
You want to see what real oppression is? Go to Cuba. The good news is that you don’t have to. Listen to the Cuban Americans who do have a right to free speech. Listen to their stories of daily life and how they cheated death by escaping the island. Learn the lessons of those who have escaped from Venezuela and the older Americans who got out of Eastern Europe before and during the Cold War.
Last century over 100 million people were murdered by Lenin, Castro, Hirohito, Stalin, Mao, Hitler, and a few other choice “leaders.” It seems to me that America’s biggest problems today are a massive lack of gratefulness and a willing ignorance of who the real bad guys are. That whole “History repeating itself” thing is real.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley