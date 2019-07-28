The WVEA leadership still has not figured out that their voice is not the will of the people. Their voice is that of a professional association that fancies themselves as a labor union. They are an association that has held their foot on the throat of Democrat lawmakers for decades, exercising power over the House and Senate Education Committees. The exercise of that power has neither yielded a top notch education nor apparently the career satisfaction of its liberal teacher membership. The Republican Legislature has said, “Enough!” The WVEA cannot handle losing that stronghold on a legislative leadership and now takes acts of desperation in hopes of finding a liberal court to exact its will.
The comprehensive education reform bill that was just signed into law just invested $134 million per year into a broken education system, without raising taxes. In my Senate District alone, consisting of Putnam, Jackson, Mason, and Roane counties, the education system will receive an increase of $10 million per year. Let that sink in. Over the next 10 years, there will be an increase of $100 million spent on educating West Virginia children in those counties alone. If the WVEA succeeds, this and much more is lost.
With rankings of 40th, 37th, 47th, and 46th with regard to proficiency in fourth- and eighth-grade reading and math respectively, West Virginia’s education system needs disruptive change. While the final bill is only just a start in the right direction, HB 206 provides that path to change. Just a few of the no less than 47 changes include decentralizing control from the State Board of Education to the local level via block grant funding, permitting county boards of education to enter into charter agreements with nonprofit entities who want to provide “out of the box” education services, funding for services and personnel for direct emotional and social support for at-risk students such as counselors, psychologists, and nurses, increasing the teacher compensation package and associated retirement, providing the ability for boards to adjust individual teacher compensation according to level of expertise and market demand rather than across-the-state salary equity, and removing the random selection requirement for reduction in force with requiring that reductions in force be based on qualifications set by board policy. There is much more.
The WVEA does not want your local and state elected officials to set policy for education. The WVEA wants to set the policy.
The lawsuit put forth by the WVEA is no surprise. In fact, it is consistent with their attempts to preserve their power that has been part and parcel to an antiquated education system surpassed by at least 82 percent of the rest of the country. They are much more concerned about their power than your child’s education.
Sen. Eric Tarr
Republican, 4th District