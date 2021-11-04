In light of sharp partisanship in our Congress and throughout our country, I think it is time that we re-examine the Pledge of Allegiance. It states:
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
This pledge is much more than making an oath to a piece of cloth. Since the flag represents the republic, this oath is actually being made to the republic. And this republic has as its foundation and reason for its existence the Constitution of the United States of America. In effect by reciting this pledge, we are making an oath of recognition to the authority of the Constitution.
Just as members of the Armed Forces, and elected members of our governmental bodies, take an explicit oath to support and defend the Constitution, whenever we say the Pledge of Allegiance, we implicitly are giving our solemn troth to accept the Constitution as the legitimate law of the land from whence our governmental bodies receive their authority.
When we invoke reference to God, it is not God of a particular religion or sect, rather God as for anyone who practices his or her religion or other spiritual path. Historically our colonies had many official religious sects, and the founders of our country did not wish any of them to dominate the others.
Reference to “liberty and justice for all” does not select any specific ethnic, racial, religious, sexually oriented faction or group to be privileged to dominate over others.
While reflecting on the phrases in the Pledge of Allegiance, converse reasoning can lead to the conclusion that any action or inaction that causes individuals or groups to be deprived of the full measure of equal application and measure of the law, subverts the legitimacy and principles of the Constitution. This is true whether it be in circumstances of being able to vote, accessibility to the benefits of citizenship, or equal treatment in public accommodations.
If a person or group attempts or engages in planning or actions to violently disrupt the processes of government, especially in elections, then these people are in fact acting treasonously against the country and the Constitution. The legitimacy of our democracy is firmly based on elections in which the vote of the people select who shall represent them in the republic. One person, one vote is the sacred measure of equality within the electorate and before the law. Attempts to subvert this process by certain legislative acts in certain states that limit accessibility and disqualifying certain citizenry of the ability to vote, are subversive measures against the rule of law in a democracy.
Today in our country we are faced with groups who would forcibly and violently disrupt the function of government, and to discredit the function of elections. While the rest of us observe their activities, do we idly stand by or do we review for ourselves the principles upon which our nation is founded, and take some measure to support and defend the rule of law and the Constitution?
Whenever we are present for recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, do we truly feel and respect the words and their significance? Do we ponder whether we as individuals or as a country are living up to fidelity to the supreme law of the land, and to the republic upon which it stands?
Joseph I. Golden
Beckley