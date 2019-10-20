A few years ago I went to Southern WV Clinic for black lung. Dr. Rasmussen gave me 15 percent black lung. I worked 21 years underground. They gave me 12 percent in Charleston and took 10 percent back over the years. I tried again to get black lung settlement in Beckley and I was turned down for black lung. Again, a few years passed and I tried again for black lung, when they sent me to Wytheville, Va. I am wondering who is paying the coal miners, who is knocking the miners out of getting Black Lung benefits?
Jr Hundley
Beckley