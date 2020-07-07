Bill Withers’ most popular songs were the music of my youth. Listening to him sing his greatest hits on the radio while growing up from a young kid throughout my adolescence embedded a holistic spirit to my soul. For that, I am grateful for his lyrics.
I am the only child of my single mother. From age 5 until I was 17, I visited my maternal grandmother every summer in Savannah, Georgia.
“Lean On Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” “Just The Two Of Us,” “Lovely Day” and “Use Me” are my favorite karaoke tunes. In my adulthood, I learned to appreciate Withers’ “Grandma’s Hands” as well. He was quite a poet.
Wayne E. Williams
Camden, N.J.