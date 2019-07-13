The Lord has set up watchmen over His people. When these watchmen see danger approaching the watchmen will automatically kick into gear and sound the alarm (blow the trumpet) to warn the people of the danger. Watchmen sound the alarm.
This is war. Take up your sword and shield. Get on the battle field. God is calling His soldiers (Christians) to get on the battle field. Christian soldiers, you are already at your station. Put your armor on and fight the good fight. We must fight for our communities, our neighbors, Beckley, our state (WV), and our nation.
Now is the time to take up your shield (Jesus) and sharpen your sword (Word of God) and march to the enemy’s camp and take back what he has stolen from us. Where are the Christian soldiers, the prayer warriors, and the intercessors? Don’t they know Jesus will lead us into battle? And we will win by the power of the Holy Spirit?
Christian soldiers we must march, now. We must not give way to the devil. We must not let Satan win the war.
Remember, if God be for us, who can be against us (Romans 8:31)?
Keep the faith; obey orders; and fight the good fight.
Let’s take back Beckley and all surrounding areas for God.
Let’s make West Virginia the Bible belt state, again.
Let’s make America a God fearing nation, again.
Kathy Beckelhimer
Beckley