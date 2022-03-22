Consider this:
As a born again believer I live within a living hope in life or death, in confusion or clarity, in peace in war, while I sleep and when I wake. Without Christ I merely existed in a philosophical hope that only enveloped the present. I had zero hope of ever seeing again a loved one gone before me. Death was a mysterious hole, a feared portal merely portrayed as no threat within my masquerade
As a Christian in relationship with my creator, I live within a lighted room of pure hope in this life and that of eternity with God and those gone before me. If I were to be wrong about this faith and my creator, I still lived an awesome life and then I’d simply fade away.
If you are wrong, you’ve lost everything for all eternity and reaping the judgment of God in exchange for a life so arrogantly displayed before him which lasted but a vapor’s moment when compared to eternity.
I’ve lived it both ways. Call me crazy for my faith in Jesus, but now, I’m a winner either way! Can you say that?
Pastor Scott Lester
Gatewood Brethren Church
Crab Orchard