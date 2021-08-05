As you well know, America is now in a serious downward spiritual spiral. When we think it can’t possibly get worse, it does. We can keep talking about how bad things are, but what is that talk accomplishing for us? What is it contributing to God’s kingdom?
Apostle Paul told us what it would be like in the last days. Here are his words: “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.” 2 Timothy 3:1-5
When Jesus was on earth, he warned us about the last days, he warned his born-again children not to be deceived and led astray. There is so much out there today that our enemy, Satan, is using to deceive, even trying to deceive Christians. We must pray and study God’s word, and attend church every time the door is open. We must take a bold stand against the sins that are being pushed by our government. We must make every day count. Time is running out.
Take a look at Noah. I so admire him for sticking to the message he received from God. Noah continued building the ark of safety and preaching for a century telling people to get their lives on track with God before the devastating flood would come. Not one person, not one, believed him. How could he keep building and preaching under those circumstances? For sure, his mind was made up to obey God. It paid off, saving his family while the rest of the world was destroyed.
Thank God for the free will he gave mankind when he created us. Are you willing to serve God totally and completely without any reservation? God can save America. Are you willing to pay the price? It’s up to us.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside