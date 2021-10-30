Folks, over the years I’ve been in Beckley, I’ve read your complaints about the high property taxes in Beckley and Raleigh County. Now I can tell you why they are so high.
No city or county in any state collects property taxes on any city, county, state or federal property in any city or county in any state.
Beckley owns City Hall, New River Park, and several other parks around town; those are a given. At least Beckley is charging greens fees to golf at the former Black Knight Country Club and I’m sure Beckley is charging usage fees for use of the tennis courts and the swimming pool as well, and this is all good.
Beckley also owns the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, a parking lot on Neville Street where a theater was, another parking lot at the corner of Neville and Heber streets, and I’m sure that Beckley still owns the property between Main and Prince streets where a parking garage was built in the ’70s.
Whatever happened to that parking garage and why does the city need so many parking lots? Hill’s and the Raleigh mall destroyed downtown businesses.
Beckley also owns the Zen building and a building that was the Olympia Restaurant at the corner of Prince and Heber streets. Why?
Raleigh County owns the two courthouses, all of the schools and a handful of county parks.
Beckley and Raleigh County pay no taxes on any of these, so your taxes go up as a result just to make city and county payroll.
Gator Williams
Beckley