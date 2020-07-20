There was turbulence and violence in the Bible and God death was his judgment on all of it. In America today, there will also be judgment.
Some in America don’t believe in the death penalty for murders. But it’s OK to take the life of a embryo that is 1/5 inches long or 1/3 inches long. God blessed you to conceive and you toss it like road kill. There are surgeries to prevent pregnancies from occurring and there is plenty of birth control on the market. God judges on the taking of a life, especially a baby.
Former President Obama called the mobs, the burning of cities, the stealing and the demanding a “great awakening” when for eight years he did nothing even in his home town of Chicago. Places like Baltimore and Michigan also went unnoticed. Where was Joe Biden who was vice president and worked in the Senate for 30 years? The Clintons did their time doing nothing for the crime-filled African American cities. They were too busy trying to undermine the Trump presidency. Obama was living the good life in a $11.7 million gated spread while his African American race felt left out of their share of the dream they strived for.
Rep. Ilhan Omar is so ungrateful to be in America. Here she can be an activist, she can be a Congresswoman and have an opinion. In the Third World country she left, she could not do that.
All the sports players in basketball, football, baseball and now NASCAR show such disrespect to a country that has given them so much. Do you think they could make millions or billions in a Third World country. They have a captive audience to disrespect America and spoil family time for everyone.
Journalist and the media like to incite and push the button on any situation. The Washington Post and the New York Times keep the lie alive and the racial tension to spread their hatred of President Trump and to divide.
You never, never hear a peep from the media, the journalist or the Left about the black-on-black crime filled cities or the deaths in these cities.
Since the insurrection of America, the lawlessness has increased. There have been many shot in New York and Chicago, and the numbers go up and up.
It’s hard to see the America that has given so much to the legal and the illegal. The America that our military fought and died for is so disrespected by the ungrateful who call America home. Was it worth it the horror you put the country through? We all bleed, we all cry and God created us all.
Why don’t you want healing instead of all the hatred.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring