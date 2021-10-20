To create a diversion, put 100 black ants and 100 red ants in a jar. Nothing happens until the jar is picked up, shaken vigorously and when set down the ants start killing each other. The black think the red is the enemy and the red think the black is the enemy, when the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. So who’s shaking the jar provoking racial division and chaos in America? The tyrannical government’s and mainstream media’s narrative is to further the socialistic platform.
Anti-American motives are used to scare, divide, conquer, destroy and control. The botched Afghanistan mission is swept under the rug. The only thing Biden built back better is the Taliban. The totalitarian scheme is a recipe for The New World Order, aka the enemy of humanity. Religious freedoms, gun rights, free speech – our constitutional rights are on the hit list. Hearts are blinded with evil and truth is rejected. Spiritual warfare is heightened. Media lies, corrupt politicians, censored speech and re-imagining the U.S. flag because the Stars and Stripes are offensive. The National Anthem is no longer respected nor are patriots who died protecting this country.
Science recognizes bacteria on Mars as life but not a heartbeat on earth. Truth vs. lies, right vs. wrong, good vs. evil, morals vs. immorality, lower taxes vs. higher taxes, legal immigration vs. illegal immigration, all lives matter vs. some lives matter, implement voter ID vs. non-citizens vote, anti-abortion vs. pro full-term abortion, freedom vs. socialism, family unit vs. gay revolution, paper currency vs. digital money, food vs. shortage, conservative vs. wasteful spending, history vs. cancel culture, secure border vs. open border, defend police vs. defund police, black vs. white, faith vs. science, fuel vs. dollars, Israel support vs. anti-semitism, and employment vs. forced vaccinations. Chrislam, one world religion, is opening in Berlin in 2022.
Awake yet? Tomorrow isn’t promised. “Behold, now is the day of salvation.” 2 Cor. 6:2. This world needs CPR – Christ, prayer and repentance. No Jesus, no peace. Know Jesus, know peace. Stand firm in the Lord even if you have to stand alone.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring