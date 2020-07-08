Meet Harry and Larry. Cool guys in a cooler reality. They have much in common. One thing however drives them apart. Actually makes them nuts. Makes them as different as night and day, fire and water.
Harry loves sports. All kinds of sports. In our Covid-19 emergency he’s driven half-mad. What with local sporting events called off or postponed. Nothing to do. Harry played football and basketball in high school. He’s a great fan of Wyoming East, Westside and WVU basketball. So he’s at a lost to explain why his buddy, Larry, doesn’t love it, too. It’s so weird. How couldn’t you love it as much as he does?
Larry on the other hand loves reading and learning new things. He places brain over brawn. Doesn’t believe in wasting time shooting a hoop or running a pigskin. He writes poetry.
It’s true Larry is a little envious of Harry. Why (he wonders) are athletes in Wyoming County glorified? Why does newspapers and TV offer such high praise and awards and recognition to jocks? They haven’t added one bit to human knowledge or progress. You don’t hear writers receiving “one for the ages,” or are records usually mentioned when a student gets straight As on grade cards. Athletes get special treatment.
Does getting 22 books published and verse in a record 130 anthologies merit a write up by the Wyoming County (Bailey) Report? Or The Register-Herald? What about that Bailey (once again) fellow that received 131 awards for running/walking competitions? He has yet to receive an interview or a full page article on either events. Now Larry is a proud nerd. A Bill Nye type that likes a fair playing field. Honor your writers as much as your jocks, he says; admires science. One of those literary bookworms. Unlike Harry, he doesn’t worship at the sacred altar of sports.
Harry responds by pointing out that sports is fun, is conductive to community spirit, and brings in truck loads of money. Athletics is the crown of manly/womanly achievement. The county nor the world could or would want to do without it. Books are over-rated.
So which is right? They coexist, but also are rivals for funding. Isn’t the main purpose of an education to educate not to be a state champion? Einstein versus Dale Earnhardt Sr.? We will face this issue many times.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville