A girl asks her mother if Santa is real. Her mom says, “No honey, though let’s pretend he is in order not to hurt some child, or ignoramus’ feelings.” Besides, the mother says, a few white lies won’t stunt your emotional growth. Politicians and even presidents lie to people pretty often. Just repeat the lies that make people feel good.
Becky (that’s her name) frowns and says that’s a cop-out and a cheat to truth. That her best friend in school, Mary-Ann, tells of the famous newspaper sending a letter to a little girl called Virginia. In a world of lies, what’s one more?
Was it propaganda, Becky asks? Like these millions of Americans not believing a riot occurred at the U.S. Capitol? Were they all liars? Whom should she trust: her teachers, social media, or her mother and father? Are there good lies and bad lies and is it OK to tell children untruths, or just adults? Is a white lie better than a black one? Becky says tell her true, she really wants to know.
Becky, her mother says, you have to decide for yourself. Do serious research and check it thrice. Do balls and apples fall up or down, do time and water run backward or forward, and is it credible that man walked on the moon? Most people on the planet prefer elves and magic to atoms and science. Polls show (her mother continues) that children in school are ignorant on the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, if the holocaust happened, if the Big Bang and evolution are true, and much else. As for that letter to Virginia, did it offer one test to prove cute elves and a lovely Santa exist? Truth is beauty, but many lovely things are B.S. Argue with facts not B.S. Too much of that flying around, her mother concludes. Trump lost and the emperor wore no clothes. Becky decides to write her favorite paper: The Register-Herald. What will the editor say? Will he cave to popular opinion, sugar coat lies, or tell the truth? Thousands of children may be listening in. Maybe a few elves as well. Can children handle the truth? Many adults can’t.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville