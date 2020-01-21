And all was silent, and all was golden in that beautiful, beautiful valley. All alone, and yet it seemed the world’s eyes were watching me on a hill as I looked toward heaven for one snow flake to fall on my tongue and one for my face to melt and blend with one, solitary tear rolling down my cheek.
Home, sweet home! Could there be a sweeter sounding word? But could Job have suffered any deeper than I had in leaving it?
Back from Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Back from Schwaebisch Gmuend, Germany. A refrain ran through my head: Home from the hunt, home from the war, home where the heart is, now and forever more.
A soldier had come home, but how would he be greeted? In time for Christmas or not? I arrived as I had left – in the dark. Not knowing what to expect. And while I gazed upon Glen Rogers a fear came over me. Always a loner, yet had I also become an outsider? A ghost no longer welcomed at his tomb? I could now imagine what Rip Van Wrinkle must have felt at having overslept, only to wake and find the world aged and having left him behind. Had Glen Rogers been magically changed? Or just me?
Fairy dust swirled up and blinded me. What foolish thoughts we have. Yet now everything seemed cold and bleak. I longed and I trembled, burnt and wished for things that could not be. Oh, nothing more lovely than a child on Christmas Eve! Where was that love for me? Dead, dead and gone! I, a mere ghost.
I hefted my duffle bag and walked on. Was I a Santa or an evil, unwelcomed Grinch? Soon I would know.
I knocked and a door opened. It was my mother. I have often thought that the world listens even as we gently walk into that night. Even a lost child is never truly lost. Someone, somewhere, is watching. Remember when Cher slapped her lover, and told him to wake up to reality in that movie “Moonstruck”? Well, a cold blast of wind did the same thing for me at that moment.
Our memories are not true, are erased and replaced each second. The past is never stable, never the same. But I heard a bell ring (they say one rings just before you die) and I entered a door.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville