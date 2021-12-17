I live in Florida where we have a lot of needy families. I think the state of West Virginia has needy families, also. But your U.S. Senator, Joe Manchin, does not care about them, but just the people that support his campaign. You have more votes than them but you keep voting for him so you get what you voted for. Good-bye monetary relief, no boost on minimum wage, no help for the opioid crisis and the list goes on.
When we lose the right to vote because of him, you will see the devastation to your family when they start taking all the federal programs away and give more to the rich. Just think what it is going to be like with no health insurance.
Fred Grunewald
Land O Lakes, FL