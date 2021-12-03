If one is taught law and order, one will obey law and order. If one has evil in one’s heart, evil will be the choice of the day.
Why would any 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, arm himself with an AR15 rifle and travel to Kenosha, Wis., to confront rioters as a medic and wind up killing two men and wounding one?
Paraphrasing a Johnny Cash song, “Don’t take your guns to town.”
A young boy named Kyle grew restless. A boy filled with wanderlust meant no harm. He changed his clothes and shined his boots. And his mother cried as he walked out. Don’t take your guns to town, son, leave your guns at home, son, don’t take your guns to town.
Stop the killing. Even in self-defense, it will traumatize one for life to take a human life.
Steve Kopa
Weirton