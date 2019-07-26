This is for all the people who argue that it’s the parent’s fault that their children have been separated from them at our southern boarder, because they as parents would never subject their children to such a dangerous and arduous trip.
First let me say your white privilege is really showing.
Now, let’s play Twilight Zone “Imagine if you will.” I know it’s hard, but try. Instead of being born in what I’m sure you consider the “greatest country in the world” you were born in a poor impoverished country, maybe in South or Central America governed by a corrupt authoritarian regime that allowed gangs to run wild, to rape and pillage it’s towns and villages and people. Your children are required to join a gang or be killed after they watch their parent tortured and killed. Where you could not provide food, shelter, education or safety for your loved ones. Then someone told you about a place on the other side of an imaginary line full of opportunity so great it’s like magic. Where you could provide food, shelter, medical care, an education and a chance for a bright and prosperous future. A good parent would crawl, dig climb, jump, swim or do anything they could to get their children on the other side of that line.
I hope that you would do that, too. If you wouldn’t, I hope you’re not a parent.
Wayne Rebich
Beaver