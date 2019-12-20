Every year much is done in the name and spirit of celebrating Christmas. I have been thinking about the contradictions of Christmas. Those who are traditional and sentimental think about achieving the “perfect” Christmas, setting unreachable expectations. Conversely, others are so disenfranchised with the commercialization of it they want nothing to do with it.
From its start, Christmas was about contradiction and contrast. When Christ was born, he was born in a manger, which actually is a feed box for animals. He was born in a barn. We have glamorized that to look like a cozy, warm, comfy picture, with quiet animals giving off heat to warm the barn and looking lovingly at the tiny visitor and His family. We forget that it was most likely cold, smelly and probably even noisy as the animals had to share their quarters with strangers.
We criticize the inn keeper for turning them away. Actually, it was a way of giving them privacy from an overcrowded inn, which by the way was not filled just because of an advertising campaign.
We also criticize the Roman government’s taxation law demanding travel for compliance. But this was orchestrated by God to fulfill prophecies most likely unknown to the Romans.
Much of that night so long ago was beautiful. The star which would appear, the sheep on the hillsides, the great angelic multitude praising God. But the sight of the angels was at first frightening to the shepherds who saw them.
I believe that even Christians have put the emphasis on what they want to be given, to do, or to go, without giving thought about what would bring honor and glory to the one whose birthday they are supposed to be celebrating. How many people celebrate someone’s birthday by doing what they want, not what the birthday honoree wants? Yet we seemingly do this with Christ’s birthday. This Christmas, ask yourself, what does Jesus Christ want for his birthday? He gave himself to redeem souls and longs for people to believe in him as their savior and Lord. If you have not already done so, won’t you give yourself to him? “But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name.” (John 1:12 KJV)
Karen Scott
Ronceverte