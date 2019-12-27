What are our lawmakers thinking?
I recently read the article in the Sunday newspaper, “A matter of right and wrong,” (Sunday, Dec. 22). I was first shocked and appalled, but the more I thought about it, I was delighted.
My delight was in the fact that a committee of our illustrious West Virginia lawmakers finally showed what they are made of. They clearly showed that they have their big business friends’ interests placed above ours, the voters that elected them. What were they thinking? Is it they thought we the voters would not read or pay attention to what they were doing to us voting landowners?
What is the old saying, “Don’t let a fox guard the hen house”? Well, for me, our dollar-minded good-old-boy lawmakers have accomplished two things for me. First they have opened my eyes, and second, ticked me off.
Let’s face it. Most of us homeowners in West Virginia only want to be treated fairly when it comes to our families and homes. Clearly, our presently elected lawmakers, who voted in favor of a proposal that gives coal operators control when their mining operations damage homes, have showed what they are made of.
Those who voted for this are doing citizens a wrong. In voting this way, to me, it leaves only one thing to do. We the voters need to find out how each lawmaker votes on this issue going forward and remember this on the next election day.
This vote reminds me of an issue several years ago when judges allowed the coal owners to decide how the dollars were divided for bankruptcy. This helped seal the fate of our miners pensions and our health insurance. All of us, especially here in southern West Virginia, know how some of this ended.
Once again the blue collar working class and landowners get the shaft from our elected officials.
I believe it is time for all of us working class to bond together and vote out of office any of our lawmakers who clearly hold big business interests over ours. In addition, I believe it is time our country stops voting just along party lines. Don’t any of our lawmakers (state or national) have the guts to stand up for what’s right anymore?
Jim Boyd
Sophia