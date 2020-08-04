As with the Covid pandemic and our upcoming elections, after it is all over life will go on.
I ask, do we really know anything at all about the candidates we will be voting for or where they will stand with the issues? Will it be just a matter of going through the process for Jim Justice and Donald Trump? These questions I ask as a free American citizen with equal rights of freedom of speech and equal rights to vote in our free elections.
And as with the issues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson and with the rebel flag, I ask, not of prejudice or race, but are we also going to abolish the remembrance of the existence of Muhammad Ali from American history? Brand and condemn him as a traitor because he chose to use his legal religious rights to accept the Muslim God Muhammad and its religion over Christianity to avoid being drafted into military service to go to Vietnam and fight for God and America as other Americans were doing?
Are we going to replace Lee and Jackson statues with such traitors as Judas Iscariot and Benedict Arnold or replace our statue of liberty with a monument to the Muslim god Muhammad?
Why are we doing away with American history and the symbols of its heritage? And why does our government give outside influences preferred rights over God and Christianity?
What will happen to America and Christianity when the ethnic groups have become a majority and outnumbered us and taken over? And wasn’t it the Christian faith and God’s laws of the Ten Commandments that the laws of our land did originate from? Such as wilt thou shalt not kill nor murder and shalt not steal nor covet which is not ours and to do unto others and love thy neighbor as you would him do unto you?
These questions I ask. What religion and which laws do we want to replace it all?
Leonard C. McIe
French Creek