Abortion. An eight-letter word with so much meaning and emotion. Pro-life, pro-choice. Oversimplification of very complex issues. Are you really pro-life? Are Republicans specifically pro-life?
Unequivocally, the answer is no. In no other area are Republicans pro-life, and the only reason Republicans are pro-life is that they haven’t yet figured out a way to make money from abortions. They are pro-birth only, and only because pretending to be pro-life gets them votes, not because they really care. If Republicans were pro-life, then the issues of immigration, gun laws, and the social safety net would be priorities.
Equally, all Democrats are not pro-choice in all matters either, so let’s drop the pretense of pro-life and pro-choice. They are lies. The word abortion drips first and foremost with hypocrisy.
Abortion is complex because each individual’s circumstance is different. There are no cookie cutter solutions where one size fits all, yet one has been forced upon women. A woman raped must now carry her attacker’s child to birth. A woman impregnated by a father, brother, or uncle must now carry a genetic monster to birth. A woman will die, and the child too, solely because it is illegal to save one of their lives. Republicans want this.
Note I say woman in all the above. There are no ramifications against any man. A man may do as he pleases, and the law will support him. There are states where a woman is raped, and the rapist gets child visitation. West Virginia Republicans want a law where 50/50 custody is mandatory, including shared custody with rapists. Again and again, you see the real motive is subjugating women. It has nothing at all to do with the child.
So, when you talk about abortion, understand that the issue is only about subjugating women. Because abortion is so complex, it is best left up to a woman and her doctor to decide how to handle pregnancy and birth. The government has no right to interfere in women’s health.
Danielle Stewart
Raleigh County
Democratic Executive Committee
Beckley