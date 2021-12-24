I, along with many others, am disappointed and ticked off that the two top political “leaders” of the state continue to work to send us out of the state or to our graves very soon.
Gov. Justice has been sitting on millions of dollars from the federal government meant for use in combating the conditions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. He doesn’t seem to have a clue what to do or how to do it.
So, West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the union, likely will have to return millions unspent due to this lack of ability by the governor to take care of his people. Seems his dog, Babydog, merits more attention than the poor children, parents, senior citizens, sick, houseless, overworked/underpaid human beings. And it isn’t working! I understand it’s over $100 million that is supposed to be spent by Dec. 31. If it’s only $100, that’s too much to have to return. Requests for money have been ignored.
Sen. Manchin’s history of putting the screws to us and raking in all he could is detailed in publications all over the country. No. He has no shame. Yes, I voted for him thinking he was the better option. Now, he has the audacity to not support what is deemed by those that study this information to be the best thing for West Virginia as we very well may be the poorest state now. How the heck can he look himself in the mirror and not see what he is? Making his millions off coal and not supporting miners?
Since the rest of us can see and know it now, it’s time to get busy working to have a future. Come on, West Virginia. Forget about that stuff of being his “friend.” Buddy, you were/are used to bolstering his position, not yours. Let’s work together, standing up using our voices, our physical and mental abilities to make this a better place for residents. Working together, we can achieve. We are not giving up. We fight. We win. Let’s just do it. Stand up!
Jean Evansmore
Mount Hope