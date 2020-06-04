Papaw started working in the timber business when he was a teenager. He drove mules that pulled heavy equipment up the steep hills to lumberjacks who were cutting trees. Papaw and the mules worked all day long, six days a week. His reward was low wages.
For decades our land, oil, gas, trees, and coal have been largely controlled by out-of-state companies. Workers have struggled on low wages while doing often dangerous, body-breaking work with few if any medical benefits. But many of the owners got rich. Very rich.
West Virginians are fed up working hard all day for the owners who don’t share the wealth. They are tired of elected officials lining their pockets from these companies and others like them. It’s almost a daily occurrence to see a Boil Water Advisory in the newspaper. But laws continue to be passed to protect the companies that pollute our air and water.
It’s time for West Virginians to join together and say “We are Not for Sale.”
When Papaw turned 18 he went to work in another back-breaking industry, construction. Eventually, he owned a small business and was able to hire others to work for him. Papaw never forgot to take care of these men because of his time behind the mules.
Nan Issenberg
Lewisburg