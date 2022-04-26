Dr. Joe Golden has been our family doctor for three generations, so we have experienced his skill and compassion as a treating physician firsthand for nearly 40 years. He has treated our injuries and illnesses with extraordinary skill and compassion. He has been at our bedside when we needed to be hospitalized and answered our questions with clarity and patience.
Dr. Golden is a very conscientious man who not only has displayed a deep concern for the health of his patients, but also has demonstrated unwavering concern for the health and well-being of our community and our state.
And now, Dr. Golden is offering his services as a candidate for the WV House of Delegates. We have absolute confidence that he will devote the same level of hard work and diligence as our representative in Charleston. We strongly urge voters to support him.
John Cline and
Tammy Campbell-Cline
Piney View