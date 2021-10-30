A column by writer Lucinda Martin gave us a glimpse of how a citizen of a certain age, Margradel Richmond, enjoyed history of her county, state and maybe even her country. More should learn from history instead of trying to destroy it, hide it away or not bother to learn how that history came to be. The true documented facts – not hearsay – of what they had to do to survive.
The media, the newspaper and the leaders we chose are responsible for the country and the leadership we have and its failings.
We see a country that has lost its standing in the world as a super power. China refers to America as a paper tiger. We as a country are disrespected abroad and at home by its own people.
We are losing skilled labor and are depending on foreign countries for manufacturing – goods from China and Southeast Asia, and even pharmaceuticals. For gas and oil, we are dependent on the generosity of OPEC nations and Saudi Arabia. They determine how much we have to heat our homes and fuel our vehicles and equipment. They can charge what they want.
We have a country that is desensitized, posting everything on social media. Some parents have lost control of their children and their behavior. Some wonder why the country and our youth have turned to anarchy. Look at society and look in the mirror. You will see how they are taught and the example set. Society has sown the seed of discord.
Criminality goes on in states unhindered. A woman raped on a train for hours and passengers watched and posted it on social media. People are assaulted and murdered on the street.
America should not be other countries’ ATM. It comes at too high of a price.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring