It was a sad day in America when the U.S. Supreme Court used its power and authority to take a political stance against reproductive rights. The words “Life” and “Choice” have been weaponized to pit us against one another almost instantaneously. Is every life precious? My answer is “Yes” without hesitation or remorse.
Even before the overturning of Roe v. Wade, I’ve been thinking a lot about what pro-life really means. We need to value every life. That means: livable wages for our workers, access to affordable health care, addressing food insecurities, access to adequate housing, family paid time off for families to bond with their children, access to higher education opportunities including vocational and trade schools and addressing our substance abuse issues in our community while also working on prevention.
We shouldn’t be penalizing families for being poor or for falling on hard times. Instead, we need to offer resources and services they need to properly care for their families. We take care of our neighbors, and that is the heart of who we are.
We must be able to provide for our families. Workers are the backbone of this country and should be treated as such. That is why I am pro-union and pro-worker. I support the repeal of so-called “Right to Work” and the restoration of prevailing wage. I also support Medicare for all for the same reasons.
For some, these moral policies will not be enough to support their idea of what being pro-life is so I will be clearer. I believe in body autonomy. I believe in doctors knowing what is best for their patients. There isn’t a cookie cutter piece of legislation that will be sufficient to take the place of trained doctors. We run the risk of more loss of life otherwise. A patient’s personal care is not the place for our government.
I will leave you with one last thought. I ask, if we do not own our bodies, what do we truly own?
Tony O. Martin
Candidate for House of Delegates
District 44
Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.