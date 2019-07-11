I would like to make a comment the Rev. Susan Q. Claytor (”Working on behalf of our better angels,” June 28) made about the party she helped plan and attended. May I say, Rev. Claytor, you did not follow through on the scripture you had mentioned. God’s word tells us in John 8:10-11, When Jesus had lifted up himself, and saw none but the woman, he said unto her, Woman, where are those thine accusers? Hath no man condemned thee? She said, No man, Lord. And Jesus said unto her, Neither do I condemn thee: go, and sin no more.”
You see, there is more to the scripture in John 8.
So, in other words, you are agreeing with everything the LGBTQ is doing. I’m sure God is not pleased with your actions.
I don’t know what kind of “minister” you are but my Bible tells me to abstain from evil and to pray and witness to people like the LGBTQ and in doing so they may want to change their lifestyle and turn to God and serve him.
I’m not judging you, but remember what God’s word says.
Enter thou faithful into the joy of the Lord, or he will say depart from me ye workers of iniquity. I never knew you.
Which one are you? 1 John 1:9 says if we confess our sins, he is faithful to forgive us of our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. Remember when Jesus was on the cross dying, he said, “Father forgive them, they do not know what they are doing.” Luke 23:24.
Jesus said in this sermon on the Mount Mat.5:8, “Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.” Also Mat. 5:13, “Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? It is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.”
Jesus said love the sinner but hate the sin. You may be loving the sinner and loving the sin. Reverend, maybe you need to go back to the alter and repent. I will leave that to you and your conscience. I will pray for you and for the LGBTQ community. God loves you and so do I.
Jay Mitchell
Beckley