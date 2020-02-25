You know him Horatio, this delicate victim, yet you in your hate continue to smite him. He whom you once called friend. Or was he someone you took on instant disliking too? Brothers-sisters its all the same. Why, why do you revile him so? Dragged by a chain to a truck until his flesh is now tatters flapping in the wind! Food fit only for carrions! Carrions like yourselves! He could be your cousin, or your brother, or your uncle. He could be a hundred lovely things, but to you he is not. You curse him, would still beat him for he is gay.
Where did he lie? In Pineville, in Beckley, or perhaps from New York City? Place him (as he once was) as a classmate at Westside or Wyoming East. Would you think me out of line if I placed him as your neighbor next door? Offered a whip, a gun or a dagger, would you use it? Do you desire to kill every gay alive in the world? Indeed your hate is strong! Extinction of gays? Who next? Blacks?
What hypocrisy if you are a church-goer; a true-believer. I feel sorry for you. Yes, you, not him! You who can only walk and talk and love a certain way. Something that walks and talks and yet behaves like you is no man. Do not deserve to be so honored.
You call them freaks, unAmericans, and worse! Haven’t you heard? We live in a new world where we join hands and kiss and work together — or we sink with the ship, Horatio.
I have met such haters like you in Pineville. One young, foolish boy was so overcomed with passion that his flesh and limbs quivered in a hurricane of emotion; he desired to attack me. Or was it to eat me? I know not which; thinking me gay.
In truth, Horatio, I tell you I am not gay! But it did not matter. My presence was enough to spur him on too white heat, just as the angry bull that sees red. What does not exist cannot hurt, and what cannot hurt does not matter.
Hate is like a child, Horatio, not yet taught reason, manners, and logic and the necessity of “to get along we must sometimes give and not always take.” Not a bad definition for love, Horatio!
Homosexuals contain depths (just like us) of wonders yet to be discovered! Let reason be your guide; you will not error often go wrong, my brother. That or someday we all perish. For in one way or another, we make fit victims for others that hate.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville