The new election looms, who will be the one?
I must say that never in history has a Russian government been treated with such deference by an American government. How does Russia view the following: U.S. public has no trust in federal government, NATO has been rocked to its core. Ukraine has been ignored. Immigration policies exposed the U.S. as hypocrites. Turkey allowed to murder Kurds. Saudi Arabia committing genocide in Yemen. North Korean policies. U.S. Asian allies turning to China. Covid-19 response: Highest number of deaths in the world. Mass unemployment. Racial unrest.
Well by golly, I’m going to stick with the same horse or my name is not Vlad.
Gary Carter
Lashmeet