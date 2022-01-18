On Monday’s holiday honoring Dr. King, voting rights were being trampled on in 19 states. (“On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights” by Jeff Martin and Michael Warren, The Register-Herald, Jan. 17, 2022.) Though the House passed a voting rights bill last Thursday, 52 senators are blocking its passage and endangering democracy.
Will citizens stand for that? Or speak up to their senators (202-224-3121), calling on them to vote for this bill and support our democracy. Taking this action celebrates and honors Dr. King, and is needed every day until voting rights are restored and our democracy is functioning again.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish, WA