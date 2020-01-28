I continue to be dumbfounded by the voting habits of West Virginians, as they continue to vote against themselves. Let’s review the record of our Republican legislators.
They eliminated the Prevailing Wage Act.
They passed the misnamed Right to Work law.
They lowered the severance taxes on coal and other extractive resources.
They are delaying passage on a bill that would expedite legislation legalizing marijuana (medical or recreational). Those voting not to discharge the bill from committee include Tom Fast, Fayette County; Brandon Steele, Jeff Pack and Chris Tony, all of Raleigh County.
They are passing a bill that would give a coal company or other extractors the right to tell homeowners that damage to their homes caused by mine cave ins or blasting must be determined by the company. In other words, the companies who did the damage would be the ones to determine what your home is worth or who should make any repairs and at what cost.
When asked why he would vote for such a bill, Del. Steele was reported answering that homeowners should have known they didn’t own the mineral rights.
What kind of answer is that? Whether or not homeowners are aware that they don’t own mineral rights (and most people I’ve talked to don’t know), does that mean a company can destroy their homes and then determine how much their homes are worth or how much the company will pay for repairs?
These same legislators are now comparing homes to cars saying cars depreciate with time and so do homes. What a stupid assumption. Most homeowners I know are constantly making improvements to their homes. According to these legislators’ way of thinking, if your home was built in 1950 you cannot get more than it cost in 1950.
Again, these legislators voted for the coal companies over the homeowners. Would you trust a coal company to determine a fair price for your home or repairs? The laws mentioned above are not what the people want. A recent poll in this newspaper found that over 90 percent of responders were against this homeowner’s bill.
Also, if we delay acting on the marijuana bill, we will lose millions that our state desperately needs. We can prevent passage of such regressive measures only by voting out the delegates who support them. Remember their names. It’s easy, they will be on the Republican ballot.
Tom Rapp
Beckley