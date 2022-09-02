If you or I worked for a large corporation and we told a lie that cost that corporation a lot of money by a wrong decision on our part, you would expect to be fired. So why is it that we taxpayers let politicians make the most horrendous decisions costing us literally trillions of dollars while they continue to keep their jobs and just go on like nothing happened?
Sen. Manchin just did that when he caved to the progressive left and turned his back on West Virginia.
As a conservative, I couldn’t believe he was holding out, not going along with the Biden administration at first. I actually was praising this West Virginian for standing up against this insane spending bill that will do nothing but create even more inflation. As usual though, he caved.
So I am asking what did he personally gain by this? My opinion of him now is almost as low as my opinion of President Biden. And that is rock bottom and I have nothing but contempt for these politicians on the left. I think that anyone can sit down at a table, make a list of the things that the Biden group has done for and against this country. I personally cannot find one solitary good thing that the Biden group has done for this country. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see what the list of bad things are they have done against this country – most of which I think are treasonous.
Our political system is so flawed. We can’t just fire a politician when they do stupid stuff that we pay through the nose for. We only have the power of the vote and we are forced to watch our country being damaged and undermined at every turn until the next election. It is ridiculous.
On Nov. 8, we can begin to fire these treacherous, incompetent fools. Please come out and vote them out. I beg every conservative and anyone with common sense to please help get rid of these people that hate America and our traditional way of life. Please!
James Livesay
Ronceverte
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.