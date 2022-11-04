How do we know, with 100 percent accuracy, that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square? The only way we can know for sure is for Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to submit to a polygraph test and to be asked directly, “Was the election rigged?”
The one thing that we do know for sure is that the Biden administration up to now has been a miserable failure. Biden has been really good to foreigners, immigrants and those on the fringes, but not so good to traditional, hard-working American citizens. And he has bankrupted this country.
Joe seems almost like a ballplayer who is trying to buy himself into the Hall of Fame.
Everyone needs to vote (Republican hopefully) on Nov. 8 and maybe we can return some sanity to Congress and to Washington.
Richard Bradford
Edwight
