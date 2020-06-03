I would like to encourage all voters in the city of Beckley to vote against the proposed Fire Levy Tax.
This fire levy tax is to support 13 volunteer fire departments in different Raleigh County communities. Only Beckley residents are taxed for Beckley fire department. If the levy passes, then Beckley residents will pay double taxes. Our fire department in Beckley answers calls every day for non-residents of Beckley who have accidents in the city.
I do want to say I am not against volunteer fire departments. They are very necessary for unincorporated communities. I am saying Beckley should not have to pay for volunteer fire departments. This is double taxation. Vote NO on Fire Tax Levy to lower your taxes.
Daniel Lilly
Beckley