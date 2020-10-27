Democracy is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.
Right now, we have a government of the rich, by the rich, and for the rich. That’s not democracy. If you remember your civics lessons, that’s called “oligarchy.”
Oligarchy is rule by wealthy elites, and the reason that’s what we have is because right now the wealthy can buy elections. If you’re a working person, you probably can’t afford to donate $2,800, but oligarchs can. They create a PAC and then can donate huge sums of money to a slate of candidates who promise to do their bidding and run their corporate bills. And the execs can also individually donate $2,800, because the laws have been written so that they can steal miner pensions, for example, and pay themselves big bonuses for doing that. And because they own our officials, that’s legal theft.
The candidates, candidates from both parties, by the way, are completely beholden to that corporate money.
Out of six candidates running for House of Delegates in District 32, there is only one who doesn’t take that corporate money, and her name is Selina Vickers.
I don’t know about you, but I’m voting for democracy. I’m voting for Selina Vickers.
Matt Wender
Oak Hill