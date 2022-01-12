Each year for Veterans Day, the American Legion Post 32 has hosted a parade in Beckley. This year there were a record number of bands, fire trucks and military vehicles. Floats were pain-stakingly prepared along with marching groups and collector cars. After the parade, local school bands displayed their football half-time shows and there was a luncheon held for veterans. The streets were lined with flag-waving crowds all there to salute our veterans.
A few years ago, a Veterans Day Parade Steerage Committee was established allowing individuals and organizations to honor our veterans who have served our country. It would be hard to mention all the volunteers who took time to work on the Veterans Day Parade and Celebration, but I would like to mention some of the people who worked all last year and are already working on next year’s parade and celebration: Myra Harper - McDonalds of Beckley; Beth Daniels - Carl Larson Cancer Center; Lisa Strader - Southern West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau; Jill Moorefield - City of Beckley; Time Fama - Shady Spring High School; and Bill Miller - Military Vehicle and Veterans Support Group.
For information or to volunteer for next year’s parade, please follow articles in The Register-Herald or check on the City of Beckley website.
Ellis Vest
Adjutant, Post 32 American Legion
Beckley