Richard Bradford, from September 1966 to June 1970 and I went to four junior high schools in Virginia, two of which are in York County with Yorktown as the county seat.
I’ve been to Jamestown several times, colonial Williamsburg several times, Yorktown several times and the Yorktown battlefield every Saturday for three years, weather permitting.
If you’d ever seen that battlefield you’d know that the British were caught in a crossfire between the French fleet that was bombarding the British from the York River and the Americans from fortified positions on land, you’d also know that the British didn’t march away from Yorktown, they ran.
Lord Cornwallis was such a coward that when he chose to surrender, instead of facing George Washington to surrender in person, he sent his sword with one of his lieutenants.
Being so humiliated by such a coward, I doubt that the British were singing anything.
I don’t know if it’s still a requirement in Virginia, but in the 1960s I and any other student had to successfully complete one full year of Virginia history, just to get into high school.
This should also be a requirement in West Virginia because let’s face it, between 1607 and 1863, this was also Virginia.
Gator Williams
Beckley