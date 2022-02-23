Something that does not receive enough attention when it comes to those who are victims and survivors of sexual harassment, sexual assault (including rape), domestic violence and abuse, and incest, is just how much and profoundly that many of these people suffer emotionally and psychologically for their entire lives.
Sometimes I get the feeling that a lot of people believe that they feel badly about it only for a few days and then somehow get totally over it. In reality, many survivors need expensive therapy for the rest of their lives. Many also have difficulty in ever having a loving, happy, and successful long-term romantic relationship with a man because it is so hard for them to trust in a man and believe in and have faith in a man even though, as some college students have confided in me, “Not all men are bad.”
It bothers me that too many people deny, trivialize, minimize, and dismiss just how damaging all of these social problems really are.
While I was a college professor of Sociology and Social Work for most of my working life, I spent five years working as a New York State-licensed master’s-degree social worker providing therapy and counseling in the areas of alcoholism, drug addiction, mental health, and marriage and family therapy.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY