If you thought United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) standards couldn’t possibly get any lower, think again.
Recent news reports indicate that the USDA is considering a proposal that would allow pig slaughterhouses to do away with slaughter line speeds and let slaughterhouse employees perform some federal inspection tasks.
Such a move would not only further threaten food and worker safety, it would greatly increase animal suffering. Animal welfare is typically a low priority when workers are forced to slaughter as many animals as possible. In slaughterhouses, pigs are hung upside-down, scalded, and bled to death, even while they’re still conscious. PETA eyewitnesses have caught slaughterhouse workers gratuitously abusing pigs – beating, kicking and shocking them, slamming newborn piglets’ heads against a concrete floor, and more.
The USDA should be working to reduce animal suffering and protect public safety, not helping the pork industry make more money and be even less accountable.
Of course, caring people don’t have to wait for the government to better protect animals and human health. We can all spare animals and make healthy choices simply by opting for wholesome – and tasty – vegan foods. For a free vegan starter kit, see www.PETA.org.
Heather Moore
Norfolk, VA
PETA Foundation