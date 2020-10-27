As an American and proud West Virginian, I can’t believe how unpatriotic our leadership is.
We have been invaded by a foreign agent. We should rally together as a country to fight off this enemy. Instead, we’re told to ignore it and act like people aren’t dying around us.
But we can’t ignore it because we’re struggling every day. People’s unemployment has run out but their bills keep coming. Winter is coming, people don’t know how they’re going to get heat, winter clothes for their kids, food or pay their rent, and it’s too hard to qualify and get help.
This pandemic has put such a strain on people trying to work, educate their kids and not die from Covid while keeping their family safe. We need our elected officials to stop playing political games, be real leaders and address the seriousness of the situation. We need relief and a plan to get rid of this invader.
Putting a judge on the Supreme Court before addressing the needs of the people is dereliction of duty of the office they hold.
Pam Garrison
Lookout