A recent op-ed in this newspaper gave strong evidence to the need for our congressional delegation to support a tax on the wealthy. The small proposed change still is less than millionaires were paying before the 2017 tax cut.
We are many years behind in providing a fair tax system for poor and low-wage people in this country. Many are beaten down by the untrue poverty rhetoric and believe they alone caused their poverty, but are too embarrassed to speak of it. After a recent speech, a young boy was heard asking his mom if they were poor. Answer not heard.
As a West Virginian who has lived through our economy falling into disrepair and becoming stagnant from low-wage jobs and other forms of suppression, I know real change, not a cut-up plan to help the wealthy, is needed and long overdue. We need to get paid for our work because that is how the economy continues to grow. My grandchildren need to be provided with basic needs of food, clean water, health care, and a good education. Food deserts require traveling 10 miles or more over bad roads to buy groceries or go to a food bank. It is immoral to have these things be something that congressional members fight about providing while some are claiming to be a Christian and raising their own pay.
This is why we are taking action at noon on June 7 at Rep. Carol Miller’s office in Beckley to demand all of our U.S. representatives in West Virginia sign on to our resolution: “Realizing a Third Reconstruction: A Moral and Political Commitment to Fully Address Poverty and Low-Wealth in America by Building Up from the Bottom.”
Jean Evansmore and Pamela Garrison
Tri-Chairs, West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign