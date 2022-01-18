I advocate for the passage of the late Senator Huey Long’s “Share Our Wealth” proposal of the 1930s, in favor of our federal government placing a cap of $50 million on the personal fortunes of the super-rich. These people make up less than 1 percent of our population. The revenue that would be generated from capping their wealth could be used to solve many of our social problems, thereby significantly improving the quality of life of almost all Americans, including all of the warring Democrats and Republicans. This would be done without adding one cent to the national debt and the federal budget deficit.
To paraphrase Jesus in Matthew 19:21-24, it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into heaven.
If advocating for such an idea results in my being mocked and ridiculed for child-like naivete, my response will be to repeat what Robert Kennedy said: “Some men see things as they are and say why. I dream of things that never were and say why not?”
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, NY